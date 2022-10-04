Richard Winton, BBC Sport in Liverpool

Rain is bouncing off the pavements in a dreich Liverpool this afternoon in what has been a relatively low-key build up to the game.

The city was quiet last night - almost eerily so - but the expectation is that busloads of travelling fans will make their way south today.

The Rangers players were visibly impressed by Anfield as they took in their surrounding on Monday but the cavernous arena will be a different place entirely by the time kick-off looms.