'Negotiations going well' as Saints aim to tie down trio

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson is optimistic about retaining three unnamed players who have been offered new contracts.

"We hope to have some positive answers by the end this week or middle of next week in terms of players re-signing,” he said.

“Negotiations are going quite well."

St Mirren, who are unbeaten in six including five draws, are depleted by suspensions and injuries for Saturday’s trip to face Hearts.

But Robinson said: "It is one of my favourite fixtures. I love going to Tynecastle. What a stadium and atmosphere.

"We will bring a big crowd as well so we are all looking forward to it."