Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Referees’ chief Howard Webb met Julen Lopetegui at the club’s Compton training ground today amid grievances over key decisions that have gone against Wolves in their last two games.

Wolves were livid at the process that led to what would have been a winning goal in the FA Cup at Liverpool being disallowed.

Last night, manager Lopetegui claimed referee Graham Jones missed a "clear" penalty for Wolves in the final minutes of their EFL Cup quarter-final with Nottingham Forest, which they eventually lost on penalties.

Webb is working his way round all Premier League clubs following his appointment as PGMOL’s chief refereeing officer at the beginning of last month.

The timing of his visit to Wolves is notable given the strength of feeling at Molineux.