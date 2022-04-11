Everton secure huge win to ease relegation fears

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Goodison Park

Everton needed to find a way to win as they were left staring the bottom three in the face following the damaging defeat at Burnley.

This was not pretty but the rejoicing around Goodison Park after this triumph over Manchester United was greeted like one of their greatest victories.

Everton had little in the way of finesse, apart from the occasional contributions from Richarlison and match-winner Anthony Gordon, but this was a win fashioned on other qualities they will still need in the weeks ahead.

Fabian Delph, on a rare appearance in an injury-interrupted Everton career, used his experience to direct affairs, while goalkeeper Jordan Pickford once again showed the outstanding form which has largely gone under the radar with some key saves.

Manager Frank Lampard will know there is still much work to do, and danger to navigate, if Everton are to stay up but this looked, sounded and felt like a huge win, especially after those relegation fears were raised to the next level after that loss at Turf Moor.