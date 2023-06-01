Your Manchester City player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Manchester City player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Erling Haaland - selected by a whopping 76% of you!
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Erling Haaland - 76%
Rodri - 9%
John Stones - 8%
Nathan Ake - 7%
And here's what Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble, external had to say about your winner...
"How could you even consider a list without mentioning Haaland? What a signing he has been. The talk and attention heading into the season was all about how Manchester City would adapt to playing with a genuine striker again. I think it's safe to say all questions have been emphatically answered."
See who won the votes for the other 19 Premier League clubs here