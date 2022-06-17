New Hibernian boss Lee Johnson will begin his league campaign at St Johnstone, before the first Edinburgh derby of the season at Easter Road a week later.

The first game of 2023 is a trip across the city to face Hearts on 2 January before, potentially, the final Edinburgh derby of the season on 15 April at Easter Road in the penultimate game before the split.

On Christmas Eve, Hibs host Livingston and their final pre-split game of the season is at St Johnstone.