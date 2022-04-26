Man City v Real Madrid: First-leg facts
This will be the seventh meeting between Manchester City and Real Madrid in European competition, with each of the previous six coming in the Champions League since 2012-13. After failing to win the first four (D2 L2), the Citizens won both legs in the last 16 against them in this competition in 2019-20.
Pep Guardiola has eliminated Real Madrid from the knockout stages of the Champions League on two previous occasions, beating them 3-1 on aggregate in the 2010-11 semi-finals with Barcelona and 4-2 on aggregate in the 2019-20 last 16 with Manchester City. Guardiola is looking to become the first manager to eliminate Real from the Champions League on three occasions.
Raheem Sterling has netted 24 goals for City in the competition. If he scores in this game, he would overtake Paul Scholes (24) and trail only Wayne Rooney (30) for the most goals scored by an English player for an English team in the competition’s history.