B﻿ack in 1986, the Graeme Souness era began at Ibrox, with the former Scotland captain leading Rangers to the league title that season.

They also found early success in that campaign in the League Cup. On 24 September 1986 they beat Dundee United 2-1 at Hampden through goals from Ally McCoist and Ted McMinn, before going on to beat Celtic in the final the following month.

I﻿t wasn't to be a domestic treble though, with Hamilton Accies shocking Rangers at Ibrox in the third round of the Scottish Cup.