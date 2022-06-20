Wilfried Zaha says he appreciates the unconditional support of the Crystal Palace fans but accepts footballers "need to have a thick skin".

The 29-year-old is uninterested in the opinions of people who watch highlights of him "for five minutes on Match of the Day", preferring instead to focus on the people who know him off the pitch.

"Me being moany and whatever, that's me on the pitch being passionate and wanting to win," he told the On The Judy podcast., external

"If I come across as a bad person so be it but if you know me off the pitch, if you what I stand for and how I am, you'd understand why I do these things.

"You'd speak to me and understand why and know where I've come from."

Zaha has scored 83 goals in 429 appearances across two spells at Palace and has a special relationship with the club's supporters.

"I’ve been at Palace for a long time but I feel like they’re the only team that back their players through thick and thin," he added.

"Appreciation goes a long way. Seeing your own fans scream at you to 'get out my club' and stuff is not nice for a footballer. Having fans support you 100% makes a difference."