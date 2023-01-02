St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United: What the manager said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says he "expects better" from St Johnstone after they lost to Dundee United at McDiarmid Park:

"It was a scrappy game," he said. "We gave the ball away a lot. Really disappointed to come away with a defeat.

"The goal comes a little bit against the run of play, but we weren't good enough today. First half wasn't acceptable - we didn't keep the ball, we didn't pass it.

"If you don't keep the ball then you don't win games of football. We got better second half and it's a bit of a sickener, we concede the goal late on.

"A draw was probably a fair result, but we've got to dust ourselves down. We've got a good bunch of players in there, we expect better and they expect better for themselves."