St Mirren 1-0 Hibernian: 'We can be better' - Robinson

Stephen Robinson believes his side will play better and lose, after his side beat Hibernian 1-0 to make it three wins in a row.

The St Mirren manager told BBC Scotland: "Hibs had one chance in the first half and one chance second half, but we had four one-on-one chances - game should have been dead and buried.

"I think we can be better than what we were today, but in terms of the character we showed we're a hard team to break down."

