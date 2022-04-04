Burnley 0-2 Man City: Pick of the stats

Manchester City have won 14 of their past 15 games against Burnley, including the past 10 by an aggregate scoreline of 34-1.

Burnley have lost four consecutive Premier League games without scoring for the first time since May 2015.

City are the only side yet to drop a point from a winning position in the Premier League this season, winning all 23 games in which they’ve led. No side has gone through an entire Premier League campaign without dropping points when ahead before.