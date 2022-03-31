Hasenhuttl on form, Broja and Leeds
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton’s game with Leeds.
Here are the top lines from his news conference:
Hasenhuttl revealed goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is back in light training and the Saints are also boosted by Will Smallbone, Oriol Romeu and Nathan Tella being available.
He is still aiming for a top-10 finish despite a disappointing run of four successive defeats in all competitions: "Momentum can change quickly in the Premier League because the teams are so good. It will make a big difference if we can end up in the top 10."
Armando Broja scored his first Premier League goal in the reverse fixture and Hasenhuttl says he is still developing: "We have seen different Brojas because he is still learning to deliver consistently. Premier League defenders learn quickly how to defend you so he is adapting and getting better."
On the impact of Leeds boss Jesse Marsch, who succeeded him at RB Leipzig: "He has found a team that suits him and his way of playing football. He’s an outstanding character who is close the players. The way he has progressed his career is absolutely the right way to go."
He is not surprised by Leeds’ recent upturn in results: "At the end of Marcelo Bielsa’s time, Leeds had a lot of injury problems and now their players are coming back. There’s always a momentum shift with a new manager and it’s up to us to find the weakness they still have."