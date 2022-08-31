Transfer news: Southampton to face competition for Gakpo

Southampton have been joined by Everton and Leeds in trying to sign Cody Gakpo. PSV Eindhoven rejected a bid of 25m euros (£21.4m) from the Saints earlier this week for the highly rated 23-year-old. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Arsenal are prepared to let midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles leave the club but may have to loan him out rather than sell him as the end of the transfer window approaches. Southampton, Bournemouth, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have been linked with the 25-year-old England international. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column