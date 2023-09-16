Full-time: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool scored two late goals to earn a come-from-behind victory against a battling Wolves side at Molineux and go top of the Premier League.

Andy Robertson marked his 200th Premier League appearance by putting the Reds ahead for the first time on 85 minutes, before substitute Harvey Elliott's shot deflected off Hugo Bueno for an own goal to seal the victory in stoppage time.

Cody Gakpo brought Liverpool level at the start of the second half when he converted Mohamed Salah's fizzing cross-shot.

The home side dominated the first half and deservedly opened the scoring when Hwang Hee-Chan fired home at the far post after some excellent wing play by Pedro Neto.

The win moves Jurgen Klopp's side one point clear at the top of the table before Saturday's 3pm kick-offs.

