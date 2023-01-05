Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

It is understood Everton wish to give Frank Lampard time to turn things around after a more collegiate approach led to his appointment last January.

The 44-year-old met the Goodison Park hierarchy on Wednesday to discuss Tuesday's 4-1 home loss to Brighton.

Everton have won once in 10 Premier League games and slipped into the bottom three on goal difference after results on Wednesday.

While Lampard is set to remain in charge for the Toffees' FA Cup tie at Manchester United on Friday, there are still doubts about his future if results continue in the same vein.

Lampard is the seventh manager since owner Farhad Moshiri took over the club in 2016.

The former Chelsea boss, who replaced Rafael Benitez last year, will host a planned news conference at 13:30 GMT on Thursday, before the third-round tie at Old Trafford on Friday.

Relegation would be a huge financial issue for Everton given they have posted massive losses for the past three seasons and are set to move into a new stadium next year.

After Manchester United, Everton then face crucial Premier League games against fellow strugglers Southampton and West Ham United.