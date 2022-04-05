Alexa... define 'season defining'

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

In the space of 12 days, Manchester City could go from treble talk to looking at a single trophy. They could silence their great rivals Liverpool's talk of a quadruple. They could also cause them to shout louder.

There is no doubt that this next fortnight is season defining. It starts tonight at home to Atletico Madrid. The manager and the players will all say 'it's one game at a time' or 'the most important game is the next one'. I agree. But it's so hard not to look ahead.

In my head I think it's unlikely City will win all four. So where do you take the hit? I posted this on social media. I went with defeat tonight, a draw in the Premier League against Liverpool on Sunday, win next Wednesday in the reverse leg (on aggregate of course), and beat Liverpool at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final. But then, it was logically pointed out to me that could defeat tonight disrupt momentum and put City on the back foot?

See, this is why you shouldn't plan. Focus instead on beating Atletico Madrid tonight. A team that will sit deep, a low block and counter - and we've seen teams beat City in this manner before.

What I can say with certainty is that I'm really looking forward to describing the action on BBC Radio Manchester over the next two weeks. We're starting big with Burnley captain Ben Mee and former Manchester City midfielder Michael Brown joining me from 19:00 BST at Etihad Stadium.