Angers' 22-year-old midfielder Azzedine Ounahi is a target for Leeds United, but Napoli director of sport Cristiano Giuntoli says he is "optimistic" the Italian club can sign the Morocco international. (Sport Mediaset, via Football Italia), external

Meanwhile, former United boss Marcelo Bielsa is the favoured candidate to take charge of Mexico. (ESPN), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column