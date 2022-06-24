Transfer news: Chelsea interested in De Ligt

Chelsea are interested in 22-year-old Juventus and the Netherlands centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. (Sky Italia), external

The Blues will compete with Manchester United for Ajax and Brazil winger Antony after holding talks with the 22-year-old's representatives. (Football365), external

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham are also exploring the prospect of signing Atletico Madrid and Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco, 28, this summer after details of his 60 million euro (£51.5m) release clause emerged. (AS - in Spanish), external

