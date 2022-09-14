Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

Striker Marcus Rashford was absent from the open section of Manchester United’s training session ahead of their Europa League trip to Moldova to face Sheriff.

Rashford has started the season in excellent form and has been tipped for a recall when Gareth Southgate names his England squad on Thursday.

No reason was given for Rashford’s absence.

Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were also missing.

United lost their opening game against Real Sociedad last week.

Manager Erik ten Hag will speak to the media at 17:45 BST.