Celtic benefit from lively friendly - Postecoglou

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was pleasantly surprised with the liveliness of his side's 4-2 friendly win over Banik Ostrava.

The Czech side were celebrating their centenary in front of a sell-out crowd of around 15,000 fans.

"It was a cracking atmosphere," Postecoglou told CelticTV. "It was obviously a big occasion for the club and it was great for us to be part of it, and again it gave the feel of a real contest.

"It's important, especially as we don't have any competitive games in pre-season this year.

"I didn't just want to play friendly games, particularly if they are not played in main stadiums in front of crowds, it loses a little bit. The last few games have been perfect."