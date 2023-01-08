Hibernian manager Lee Johnson is "an emotional person at times....[but] he just wants us to do well," says club captain David Marshall in relation to Johnson remarking that 10 of the players were surplus to requirements at Easter Road. (The Sunday Times - subscription required), external

Goalkeeper David Marshall, 37, would be open to a chat with Scotland manager Steve Clarke if he felt he was needed to come out of retirement to cover for Craig Gordon while he recovers from a broken leg. (Scottish Sun on Sunday), external