Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: What did the manager say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is satisfied with the afternoon's work as the win over Kilmarnock puts his team 12 points clear of second-placed Rangers.

"It was a sticky first half for us, we couldn't find our rhythm," said the Australian.

"Credit to Kilmarnock for making it difficult but I still think we made some poor choices.

"Second half, we took control, played in their half and looked a lot more threatening. To be fair, we probably should have had two or three more (goals).

"Sometimes things don't go your way and it's not about trying to motivate the players, it's about staying disciplined. We're a very fit team and we'll work hard for 95 or 100 minutes and opposition teams have to match that.

"We're comfortable where we are, we know there are still 17 games to go. We want to finish the season stronger than we started. We have a cup semi-final to look forward to now. It's unusual to be playing the same team two weeks in a row but it will be a different set of circumstances and a different challenge. It will be a special day."