Erling Haaland speaking to Sky Sports: "Yeah, not bad! We scored six goals! What can I say. It's amazing. To win at home, score six goals, it's nice.

"You can feel it all the time. You can see the passes we give each other. We always want to go forward and to attack. It's what I love about the team. In the end, it's amazing. There is nothing more to say."

Speaking to MOTD: "It could've been more and in the second half we should've been tighter, worked a bit harder, because it was a bit sloppy at times. We lost the second half and this is not good so we still have to work."

On making his Manchester derby debut: "It's been good, I felt it a little bit before the game that something special is going to happen and we saw today that some special things happened. It was nice.

"On Friday I felt it in the whole training ground. It's these games I want to play in. These are the best games where there's a bit extra.

"Confidence is good, it's always been good. After we played against Liverpool in the Community Shield it was still good after. I think it was good that match happened, that something happened and [I thought] I have to be a bit more ready. "

Phil Foden speaking to Sky Sports: "It's a dream come true playing in a derby being a City fan as well. It's been a pleasure to be a part of this team.

"Our determination was from kick-off and we finished our chances."