Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa got a point at Leicester last time out after four straight defeats but they really need a win and a good performance here after slipping down the table in recent weeks.

It's important for Steven Gerrard that things don't continue to drift until the end of the season after he made such a strong start as Villa boss, because how they finish the campaign will affect who he is able to attract to the club in the summer.

Norwich are even more desperate for points and could be relegated on Saturday if they lose and Burnley beat Watford.

Unfortunately for the Canaries it is just a question now of when they go down, not if.

They didn't play too well against Newcastle last time out and it felt as if one or two of them had already accepted they would be falling through the trap door.

Will's prediction: 1-0

Villa aren't playing well but I think Norwich have gone now.

Find out how Will and Lawro think the rest of the weekend's Premier League games will go