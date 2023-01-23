Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

The big question for Everton is what does Farhad Moshiri do now?

After spending so long not watching his team in the flesh, this provided him with the evidence for where his tenure - and an outlay in excess of £500m - has left them.

Although they dominated for an extended period at the start of the second half, Everton lacked the guile to prise open a determined home defence. Danny Ings' introduction for his debut 20 minutes from time must have been particularly painful for Lampard as the striker was someone he was trying to attract to Goodison Park before he moved to West Ham for an initial £12m on Friday.

Moshiri was sat on the same row as chairman Bill Kenwright, chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale and between football director Kevin Thelwell and director Graeme Sharp.

Kenwright was shown on his own near the end, but it is Moshiri who must now decide whether Lampard will remain in his job, the former West Ham player taunted with a "sacked in the morning" jibe from the home fans.