Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Leeds

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Leeds beat Brentford at the end of last season as they avoided relegation to the Championship. Brentford have started this season well and they came back again against Crystal Palace to draw late. The Bees will be absolutely fine in terms of Premier League status because they are streetwise and resilient, and they will cause Leeds one or two problems.

Jesse Marsch has gone in and assessed the playing squad at Leeds. Dan James joined Fulham on deadline day and he might be a bit of a loss for them so you maybe worry about the strength in depth a bit but they got some good early signings in and they've had a decent start. I can see this one ending in a draw.

Juice Menace's prediction: 1-1

