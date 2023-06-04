Ross County 3-1 Partick Thistle: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Where do you even start trying to make sense of this game? County had struggled to create much of note until they were jolted to life by a dubious penalty award.

They still had plenty left to do, though, and the never-say-die spirit of Malky Mackay's team is to be commended for hauling themselves back from the abyss.

It's not the first time either. They were in huge trouble a matter a weeks ago after a 6-1 drubbing at Hearts left them four points adrift at the bottom, but have now completed the salvage mission by the skin of their teeth.