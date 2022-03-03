Lawro's predictions: Everton v Boreham Wood

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

You could argue Boreham Wood have already won their own cup final with their victory at Championship high flyers Bournemouth in round four. It was a superb achievement by the National League side.

It was fitting they got one of the big boys next, and their trip to Goodison Park is one that everyone at the club, and their supporters, can enjoy - they have sold out their allocation of 1,780 tickets and it will be a great night for them all.

I don't think their run goes any further, though, because if I am Everton boss Frank Lampard then I am picking a strong team to make absolutely certain I win this tie.

Everton lost to Manchester City on Saturday but Goodison Park still has a feelgood factor for Lampard because of their good performance in that game. If they can play like that again, then they will have no problems.

Bru-C's prediction: 0-1

I've got nothing against Everton but they are not having a good season at all. I always root for the underdog so I want to see to Boreham Wood win this one, before extra-time.