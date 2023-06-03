'Stick with battling County,' Mackay urges fans

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County fans to "keep sticking with us" as his side look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Partick Thistle on Sunday and extend their stay in the Scottish Premiership.

The County manager praised the fans who travelled for the first leg in Glasgow and, expecting a big backing from a packed stadium in Dingwall, promised "they will see players trying for the jersey".

County had 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith sent off in between Aidan Fitzpatrick's early strike and Brian Graham's late first-half goal that put the side who finished fourth in the Championship in the box seat heading into the second leg.

"There was a wee bit of misfortune as far as the sending off that changes the dynamics of the game," he said while pointing out how his players put in a series of blocks to prevent Thistle extending their advantage.

"At the end of the game, I had 10-15 minutes with them and I spoke about getting their disappointment out the way just now.

"I want them focused on recovering and nothing else but going out there with a positive mindset on Sunday afternoon.

"It is half-time. We are 2-0 down with 90 minutes to go. The only thing that will be on their minds is going out there to beat Partick Thistle."