'Stick with battling County,' Mackay urges fans

Malky Mackay leads Ross County players at FirhillSNS

Malky Mackay says there is still time to preserve Ross County's Premiership status

Malky Mackay has urged Ross County fans to "keep sticking with us" as his side look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Partick Thistle on Sunday and extend their stay in the Scottish Premiership.

The County manager praised the fans who travelled for the first leg in Glasgow and, expecting a big backing from a packed stadium in Dingwall, promised "they will see players trying for the jersey".

County had 16-year-old defender Dylan Smith sent off in between Aidan Fitzpatrick's early strike and Brian Graham's late first-half goal that put the side who finished fourth in the Championship in the box seat heading into the second leg.

"There was a wee bit of misfortune as far as the sending off that changes the dynamics of the game," he said while pointing out how his players put in a series of blocks to prevent Thistle extending their advantage.

"At the end of the game, I had 10-15 minutes with them and I spoke about getting their disappointment out the way just now.

"I want them focused on recovering and nothing else but going out there with a positive mindset on Sunday afternoon.

"It is half-time. We are 2-0 down with 90 minutes to go. The only thing that will be on their minds is going out there to beat Partick Thistle."

