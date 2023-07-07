Chelsea will have to stump up more than £100m if they wish to sign 21-year-old Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo this summer. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Southampton believe they will receive their asking price of £50m for 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all chasing his signature. (Sky Sports), external

Wantaway Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, 24, is on the cusp of a £20m switch to Italian giants AC Milan. (90 min), external

