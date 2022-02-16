Brentford's fantastic Friday - when the Bees hit the big time

Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport

With Brentford set to visit Arsenal this weekend, we rewind six months to reflect on an unforgettable first Premier League meeting between the sides...

Brentford had finally earned their spot in the Premier League after winning the Championship play-offs at the third time of asking.

The reward for all of their hard work was a chance to host Arsenal on Friday night football to open the Premier League season.

Brentford Community Stadium was rocking an hour before kick-off as fans waited in anticipation of their club's Premier League bow.