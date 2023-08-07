'It'd be a wee bit of a fairy tale to see Super John back at Easter Road'

This is all anyone can think about right now, isn't it?

The mouth-watering prospect of a John McGinn return to the capital is on everyone's mind, including his pal and former teammate Kevin Thomson.

But the former Hibs midfielder knows his former club have a lot to do before one of the Hibees favourite sons may return home.

"It'd be nice to see Super John. My phone hasn't stopped going, people asking for tickets but I'm trying to halt people in their progress! Hibs need to get past FC Luzern first before they get the chance to take on Villa," Thomson said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"It'd be nice, it'd be a wee bit of a fairy tale to see Super back at Easter Road. He's a good friend of mine, I was privileged to play alongside him when he was in the younger group and I was one of the older players - a lot of them called me Uncle T!

"If Hibs want aspirations of getting the big European nights back at Easter Road then these are the type of teams you need to try and get across. it'll be no mean feat, it'll be difficult."