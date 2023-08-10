Aberdeen right-back Nicky Devlin says that the prospect of playing in Europe was a key factor in him joining the club.

The Dons will face Zalgiris Vilnius of Lithuania or Swedish club BK Hacken in the Europa League's play-off round at the end of this month.

"You want to test yourself against the best all the time and that’s the big lure of coming to a club that’s got European football," Devlin said.

"In the Europa League you’ll be playing against some of the biggest teams in the world.

"It’s something that I’ve never been involved in before, for every player it’s something that you want to do, growing up you dream of playing in the big competitions, we’ve got a big opportunity now."

Devlin also said that while the excitement is building for the Dons European campaign, manager Barry Robson is keeping the players firmly focused on upcoming league fixtures, starting with Celtic on Sunday.

"We know how difficult Sunday is going to be, as a defender you’re never going to have an easy game against any of the best teams," Devlin added.

"We’re looking forward to it and we want to put our own stamp on it as well.

"We’ve got players that can cause teams problems, there will be a game plan that the manager will drill into us and we will take that out.

"The manager doesn’t let us think about anything other than the next day, our only focus is on training, he gets us very well drilled and focusing on one game at a time.

"It will be a difficult game, we felt we let ourselves down on Saturday, we didn’t perform anywhere near what we can do, so that was disappointing.

"The good thing about football is you’re never too far away from being able to put that right, and we’ve got an opportunity to do that on Sunday.

"We will go into the game with a game plan to win and that’s the way the manager wants us to be and set us up to win the game."