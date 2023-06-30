Sasa Kalajdzic is looking forward to getting back on the pitch after his debut season was spent mainly in the stands following a knee injury.

The Austrian striker has spent the last eight months recovering from an injury picked up on his club debut.

“It was pretty tough when you come to a new club and get injured in the first game," he told the club's website. "It was absolutely not what anyone expected, or no-one would have believed it would happen, but I tried to make the best out of it.

“Everyone tried to make it easy for me, but a new country, a new culture, I speak the language so that was OK, but it was tough.

“I have enjoyed every single minute in the stadium. I was like a fan. When we scored a goal or when we played really good, I was up cheering and trying to support.

“It was fun watching last season, but I just wanted to be out there to help the team."

When asked about his goals going forward, Kalajdzic is hopeful about the upcoming season.

He said: "Pre-season is all about trying to recover as well as possible and make a big step further in my rehab and think about what I can do to prevent this happening again next season.

“I want to stay healthy. This is the most important thing for me. I want to play as much as possible and the goals and the aims change with the situations.

“My first aim is to be healthy, the next aim is to play as much as possible, to be with the team, and then if I play, the aim will be to score a lot of goals and score the most goals I can."