Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson was missing from the squad that left for the club’s three-match tour of the USA on Sunday.

Nelson signed a new four-year contract last week. No reason was given for his absence.

However, Arsenal have advised that all players not travelling - including Nicolas Pepe, Cedric Soares and Albert Sambi Lokonga - will either be working on their fitness or recovering from injury.

Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey were also missing from the 27-man squad, but it is expected the pair will join up with the Gunners at some point.

New signings Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber were all included.

Arsenal open their trip against an MLS All-Stars team managed by Wayne Rooney in Washington DC on Wednesday.

They follow that up with matches against Manchester United in New Jersey and Barcelona in Los Angeles.