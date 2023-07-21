Ten Hag on striker search, Maguire and finding consistency

Simon Stone, BBC Sport, New Jersey

Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Manchester United's pre-season game against Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

  • Asked about United's ongoing search for a striker, Ten Hag said: "We know our targets. We will do everything in our power to get the right man in."

  • On taking the captaincy off Harry Maguire: "Everyone can understand it is disappointing but it can work out very good for the team and for Harry. He is an important player, he stays an important player."

  • On David de Gea not getting the chance to say goodbye: "David after his contribution and such a long period, it is massive what he did. He will be a legend at Man Utd for the rest of his life."

  • On doing better than last season: "We have shown last season we can beat all the teams in the world, then we have to be more consistent."

