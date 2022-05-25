BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor has picked four player of the season nominees for you to choose from.

Here are his suggestions:

Jose Sa: Any concerns last summer about whether the relatively unheralded Sa would prove an adequate replacement for Rui Patricio were quickly dispelled. The statistics about Sa’s contribution this season have been widely reported and are startling – but you didn’t need the numbers to see that Sa gave Wolves everything they needed, making dozens of impressive saves and never being shy to take command of his penalty area.

Ruben Neves: The iconic signing of the Fosun ownership era so far, and if he is sold this summer - as many Wolves supporters expect and all fear - there will be tears. Neves has the fans’ undivided attention every time the ball is at his feet, as nobody wants to miss the next perfect pass or – they hope – laser-guided long-range shot. Much of Neves’ best work this season, however, was done without the ball, and he has developed into an ideal midfielder for any tactic and any situation, whether Wolves are pushing forward or holding on.

Max Kilman: Until this season, all most people outside Wolverhampton knew of Kilman was his unusual route to the top flight and the pub-quiz fact about him having played international futsal. A first international football cap seemed a very strong possibility by mid-season, but a brief, ill-timed wobble in form and then injury denied him the chance – surely only temporarily. Injuries to others gave Kilman a chance and his place was never in question, with the sense of calm he brought to the team all the more obvious after injury disrupted, and then ended, his season.

Joao Moutinho: "I think it was his birthday last week," said Lage in September, after talking to Moutinho. "He said he feels 28!" Moutinho is 35 but embodies the idea that you’re as old as you feel. What Moutinho feels most is the urge to win. His uncanny sense of being where he should be a tick before his opponent has not waned, and he remains the most fierce competitor on the field and, by all testimony, the training field too. Moutinho may now be a high-mileage model – nearly 800 league and cup games for top-flight clubs around Europe, and a staggering 144 caps for Portugal – but his engine still purrs.

