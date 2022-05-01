Everton v Chelsea - team news
Everton boss Frank Lampard makes two changes as he comes up against his former employers as a manager for the first time.
Yerry Mina is in for Michael Keane in defence, while Fabian Delph replaces Allan in midfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies are on the bench.
Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Mykolenko, Delph Doucoure, Gray, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Branthwaite, Keane, Allan, Davies, Alli, Rondón, Calvert-Lewin
Thomas Tuchel makes one change to the Chelsea team which drew with Manchester United in midweek, on his first trip to Goodison Park.
N'Golo Kante is replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek in field. Romelu Lukaku, up against his former team, starts among the substitutes, as is Mateo Kovacic.
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Havertz, Werner
Subs: Arrizabalaga, Sarr, Chalobah, Kovacic, Pulisic, Ñíguez, Ziyech, Kenedy, Lukaku