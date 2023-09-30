Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen: What Robson said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We're really pleased with the three points to take us up the table.

"I won't get carried away, but I think we learned from the Eintracht Frankfurt game and we've grown since then.

"Structurally, we were good. Tactically, we got it right. We had to frustrate them for 20-25 minutes and we did that. Then we started picking passes at the right time.

"When we get our good players on the ball, we look a real handful. We're starting to get to where we want to be."