Former Liverpool striker Tash Dowie discussing the officiating in the Reds' defeat at Spurs on Sunday on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Podcast: "Liverpool have lost the game purely on VAR and refereeing. It's got nothing to do with Spurs playing well because I wasn't really that impressed by them. To have two extra players for 20, 30 minutes of the game and only winning it late through an own-goal was a little bit disappointed.

"I think if you watch the game the Curtis Jones one wasn't a red card and what started a really good game is killed. Then, the Luiz Diaz goal - it's clearly onside. There's been a a statement released saying there was a human error, for me that's just unacceptable. This is why we have VAR, it's technology, it should have been a goal to Liverpool.

"Then Diogo Jota - you can say his decision to go in for the tackle for the second yellow was silly and unnecessary but the first yellow was because the Spurs player tripped over himself, Jota didn't even touch him. Again Liverpool shouldn't have lost a player.

"These are clear and obvious things, these aren't little mistakes."

