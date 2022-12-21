Celtic 2-1 Livingston: What the manager said

Livingston manager David Martindale gave his thoughts to Sportsound post-match.

"I think it was a fair outcome," he admitted. "We were always in the game. I was disappointed in the manner of the two goals.

"We managed to get ourselves back in the game and there was a spell in the second half, maybe 15-20 minutes, when the game was more competitive and we got more pressure on the ball in the final third and the mid-third.

"We should have done better in a few counter-attack situations. I'm really proud of the players. They should take great credit."