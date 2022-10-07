K﻿ilmarnock media conference bullet points

Kilmarnock scorer Daniel Armstrong celebrates against St JohnstoneSNS

﻿Daniel Armstrong's double against St Johnstone has boosted Kilmarnock confidence

  • Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says the midweek win over St Johnstone was very important - especially being in front of their home crowd - and hopes to follow up "a good team performance" with another win against Heart of Midlothian on Sunday, again at Rugby Park.

  • A response was needed as three away defeats had not helped his side's confidence and they are now feeling good about themselves.

  • McInnes says Hearts' poor form means nothing as the Edinburgh side have "a fantastic squad".

  • The manager reveals that, internally, they have a target points tally they want to reach before the World Cup.

  • Kilmarnock have no additional injury problems. On-loan Arsenal right-back Ryan Alebiosu and Liam Donnelly could be back to face St Mirren next week along with another midfielder, Fraser Murray, while forward Scott Robinson is still a few weeks away from his return.