Gareth Southgate has explained his decision not to recall Tottenham centre-back Eric Dier to his England squad for the Nations League games with Hungary, Germany and Italy next month.

The 28-year-old has been an integral part of the Spurs side that conceded only five goals in 11 games as they successfully closed out a place in the Premier League top four.

Southgate, however, says he wanted to look elsewhere.

"Eric is playing in the middle of a back three, which is a specific position," said Southgate. "We may well play with a three or a four and we have cover to do all of those things over the next few weeks.

"We know Eric and we don't know some of these younger ones.

"We can't give everyone time at the moment and we felt that Fikayo [Tomori], Marc [Guehi] and Ben White were worth the investment."