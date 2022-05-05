Brentford v Southampton: What does the form show?
- Published
Brentford are winless in their last five home games against Southampton in all competitions (D2 L3), with this the first time they are hosting Saints since a 3-0 defeat in League One in April 2011.
Southampton are looking to complete their first league double over Brentford since 1954-55, following their 4-1 win at St Mary’s in January.
The Bees have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League home games, and could become just the fourth side to record a shutout in four in a row at home this term after Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.
After winning nine consecutive Premier League games against promoted sides between February 2019 and October 2020, Southampton have won just four of their last 10 such matches (D1 L5).