Liverpool are still optimistic about signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and want to offer the England midfielder the chance of becoming 'the new Steven Gerrard' at Anfield. (Florian Plettenburg, Sky Germany), external

However, other reports claim Bellingham, 19, is set to hold a transfer meeting with Dortmund after indicating to Real Madrid that he prefers a move to Spain rather than a Premier League switch. (Mirror), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column