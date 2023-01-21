Will Livi avoid repeat of Aberdeen shock?

Stenhousemuir will be dreaming of a cup shock similar to their 1995 defeats of St Johnstone and Aberdeen to reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals as they host Livingston.

But the side sitting seventh in League 2 have not reached the fifth round since 2013, when they beat Fraserburgh before losing to Albion Rovers.

Gary Naysmith's hosts have only won twice in eight outings - and twice in eight at home - as they host top-flight opposition who have lost just twice in nine outings, are unbeaten in four, winning the latest two, both away from home, scoring six times.

Indeed, Livingston have only lost once in 19 meetings with Stenhousemuir - and not since March 1997 - and have never lost at Ochilview. Well, not since their previous incarnation as Meadowbank Thistle - by 2-1 in 1995.