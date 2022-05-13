Patrick Vieira has admitted bringing Conor Gallagher back to Crystal Palace is out of the Eagles' hands when his loan ends.

The England midfielder has played "his best football" with the south London club, according to Vieira.

However, the Frenchman acknowledged that, while he would love to bring him back to Selhurst Park, it is ultimately down to parent club Chelsea and the player himself.

"We knew we'd have him for a year and we are really pleased with his contribution. He's been terrific," said Vieira.

"I believe he's played his best football at this club and it will be important for him to ask questions about his next step.

"That might be at Chelsea. He has to go back and see how things will go for him.

"We'll wish him good luck but if there's a chance to bring him back then we will look at it."

"The decision will be theirs to make."