Robson on 'must-win' County game, a different test, and injury updates

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Ross County on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

  • Robson is expecting a different test from Ross County after Sunday’s win at Pittodrie in the league.

  • He says tomorrow night’s match is “a must win”, as the club wants to keep fighting in all competitions.

  • There’s no focus on Celtic’s exit in the last round -“you have got to get over the hurdle that’s in front of you. All we’re focusing on is Ross County”.

  • James McGarry is due to have a scan and won’t make the match after coming off injured at the weekend.

  • Defender Or Dadia has been struggling with illness and has been kept away from the squad as a precaution.

