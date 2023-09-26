Robson on 'must-win' County game, a different test, and injury updates
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson has been talking to the media before his side's Viaplay Cup quarter-final against Ross County on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Robson is expecting a different test from Ross County after Sunday’s win at Pittodrie in the league.
He says tomorrow night’s match is “a must win”, as the club wants to keep fighting in all competitions.
There’s no focus on Celtic’s exit in the last round -“you have got to get over the hurdle that’s in front of you. All we’re focusing on is Ross County”.
James McGarry is due to have a scan and won’t make the match after coming off injured at the weekend.
Defender Or Dadia has been struggling with illness and has been kept away from the squad as a precaution.