J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Ibrahima Konate has only played four games for Liverpool this season. In that time they've beaten Rangers 7-1, Napoli 2-0 and Tottenham 2-1.

The young Frenchman has established himself as the prime option to start alongside Virgil van Dijk. He's stronger and quicker than Joel Matip, and far less error-prone than Joe Gomez.

Against Tottenham on Sunday, Konate excelled. He is a front-foot defender, so he doesn't wait for things to happen, but aims to put potential fires out before they blaze. This is essential next to Van Dijk, who prefers to wait and jockey attackers into bad positions rather than put his body on the line.

It's remarkable Konate is only 23 years old, still a very young age for a centre-back. He doesn't have a weakness. Physically he's incredible, but he can pass the ball too and, most importantly, plays with composure and maturity.

He has a knack of making the right decisions, too.

It's imperative that if Liverpool are going to mount a top-four challenge after the World Cup, Konate stays fit.